Rina Sawayama Soars On The New Single ‘Catch Me In The Air’

It’s been a bit over a month now since Rina Sawayama announced her latest album, Hold The Girl. The LP’s September release is still a few months away, which means there’s plenty of time for more advance singles.

The latest one arrives today as Sawayama shares “Catch Me In The Air,” a spacious and driving single of which Sawayama says:

“I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents — you do catch each other in the air. […] ‘Catch Me In The Air’ was written in between lockdowns with Oscar Scheller and Gracey. I wanted the whole song to sound like it was on an Irish coastline, like a Corrs video. We put in a key change to go into the chorus, at the end of the pre-chorus to make it lift and soar like a bird. I then worked on it more with Clarence before taking it to Stuart Price. This was the first song that Stuart and I worked on together, and it was the most incredible experience. I’m such a huge fan of his work with Madonna and Kylie [Minogue] so it was a dream come true. We would send each other stock images of coastlines, people doing yoga on a pier, meditating in the middle of a field, hay bales, etc. to get inspired sonically.”

Listen to “Catch Me In The Air” above.

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.