Robyn is in the midst of some US tour dates (with a stop of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center coming tonight), but last night, she made time to grace The Tonight Show‘s stage for a performance of Honey highlight “Between The Lines,” but not just that song.

Interestingly, Robyn dug back in the archives a little bit to find a song to pair “Between The Lines” with for her medley. The track was accompanied by “Love Is Free,” which comes from her 2015 EP of the same name. Robyn began with the groovy “Between The Lines,” dancing around a giant white hand on stage before transitioning to “Love Is Free,” a more upbeat number with colorful stage lighting to match.

Robyn previously said of making “Between The Lines,” “Throughout the whole album, I was interested in rhythms that that get repeated in many different ways in dance music. […] I was playing around, and [producer Klas Åhlund] got into it, and we kind of freestyled that whole song. Sometimes you imitate stuff until you make something of your own.”

Watch Robyn perform a medley of “Between The Lines” and “Love Is Free” above, and read our review of her performance in Los Angeles from earlier this year here. Also read our review of Honey here.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa Records/Interscope Records. Get it here.