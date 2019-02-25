Philip Cosores

It’s hard to imagine Robyn having a more spectacular return than her two-night fête this weekend at the Red Bull Music Festival in LA. While it’s notoriously difficult for female pop stars to maintain cultural relevance and critical acclaim as they age, the 39-year-old Swedish pop icon staged a stunning comeback last year after an eight-year hiatus with Honey, one of her most comprehensive and elegiac works to date. The record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums when it came out last November, and four songs began making rotation on that subset’s singles chart as well. Overall, the album hit No. 40 on the main chart in the US, along with a No. 1 spot on the charts in her native Sweden, a No. 2 debut in Norway, and appearances on countless year-end lists recapping important releases in 2018.

As detailed in the Red Bull Music Festival lecture she gave in early 2018, the death of her friend and mentor Christian Falk in 2014 deeply impacted the singer/songwriter, and she spent years in intensive therapy dealing with her grief over that loss, among other things. Finally returning to music after thoughtfully and carefully processing her emotions, pain, and healing, Honey addresses that trifecta with grace and poise, while ruminating on the same themes of romance, disappointment, desire, and trust that have permeated the bulk of her eight-album discography; “Missing U” is as much a meditation on death as it is a reflection on the dissolution of a relationship in other ways. The permeability of Honey allows for multiple interpretations — one of the album’s greatest strengths — and this characteristic of her music is also part of what elevates her live show.

Philip Cosores

Still, despite the impact Honey has had on Robyn’s career, and will continue to have as she embarks on a massive tour supporting it, the moment the crowd — and perhaps, even Robyn herself — were waiting for last Saturday night was impossible to mistake. At the latter of two shows (and an intensive afterparty, in collaboration with LA’s A Club Called Rhonda night) an expansive, monochrome stage set up gave the set a timeless, icy feel, and Honey favorites like “Send To Robyn Immediately,” the title track, “Beach2k20,” and “Ever Again” all came early on, establishing that this tour would indeed focus on her newer material.