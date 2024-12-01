Put mildly, Sir Rod Stewart is well established—especially when it comes to his finances. In fact, back in February, “The First Cut Is the Deepest” musician reportedly secured a nearly $100 million pay day after selling his back catalog. But fans should know that, Stewart he doesn’t hold back when investigating into live performances. On June 29, 2025, concertgoers will see for themselves during Stewart’s teatime set at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

During an appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast, Rod Stewart confessed that his Glastonbury 2025 show will cost him “a fortunate.” As Stewart chatted with hosts Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist, he teased the forthcoming set. According to Stewart, when initially approached about the slot, he didn’t think much on it accepting the offer “immediately.”

“It’s a great honor,” he said. “It’s going to cost me a fortune to do it.”

Stewart went on to reveal that so far his expensive total $300,000.

He went on to explain the reason for the high cost, saying: “I’ve got to bring all my band back from America. Of course Glastonbury don’t pay for that. But I don’t care if it cost me $1,00,000, I would have done it. It’s a great honour. It really is the greatest honor.”

Watch Rod Stewart’s full appearance on talkSPORT above.

Glastonbury 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The multi-day event is officially sold out, but for ticket updates check out the festival’s website here.