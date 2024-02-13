In 2021, both Rod Stewart and Ed Sheeran were at the Royal Variety Performance in famed London venue Royal Albert Hall. If Stewart felt then how he feels now, though, he probably didn’t go out of his way to say hi to Sheeran.

In a new Stewart interview with The Times (as People notes), the conversation found its way to modern musicians Stewart believes are producing timeless music. Stewart was trying to think of a certain musician whose name was escaping him, saying, “I like what’s-his-name. Oh f*cking great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented, and his songs will be around.”

The interviewer asked if Stewart was trying to think of Sheeran and Stewart said, “No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks. Jesus.”

As for who Stewart was actually talking about, he started singing the lyrics of George Ezra’s 2018 song “Shotgun” and the interview pointed out who the tune was by. Stewart responded, “Yes! I think he writes really tremendous songs. He’ll be around for quite a while.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s songs have certainly demonstrated some staying power so far. Until recently, “Shape Of You” was the most-streamed song in Spotify history. It’s currently No. 2 all-time, and elsewhere on that list is “Perfect” at No. 13, “Photograph” at No. 24, and “Thinking Out Loud” at No. 26.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.