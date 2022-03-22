Rosalía‘s album Motomami, released on Friday, was met with instant success and praise. After a rollout full of catchy songs, seductive music videos, and glowing late-night television performances, she caught everyone’s attention and impressively built up the hype as much as possible. It turns out she even captured famous rapper Cardi B‘s attention, who took to Twitter over the weekend to share her love for Motomami: “Loving the Rosalia album…..soooo fireeee….Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

Loving the @rosalia album ….soooo fireeee 🔥🔥….Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 21, 2022

Cardi B is known for appreciating artists through social media posts, and lately she’s been casually showing off her eclectic music taste; just last week, she tweeted a clip of iconic third-wave emo band My Chemical Romance‘s 2004 video for their thrashing hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” from their third studio album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. For the caption, she wrote, “They don’t make music like this anymore,” leaving the replies overflowing with questions like, “Cardi are you about to be in your emo era?” and, of course, “Remember when you used to release music? We miss that.”

