Euphoria is back. Well, almost: After several delays, the hit series has officially begun shooting its long-awaited third season.

With the cameras rolling, reports of the show’s cast switch-ups and additions are circling online. Today (February 14), a list of the newest actors joining the roster was revealed. According Deadline, Rosalía is among the newest faces. Although this would not mark the “Tuya” singer’s debut onscreen role (having appeared in 2019’s Pain And Glory), fans are excited nonetheless.

In fact, Rosalía supporters hope she and ex-girlfriend Hunter Schafer appear in a scene or two. Others set to appears in season 3 include Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

Schafer, Zendaya, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Chloe Cherry, and Martha Kelly are set to return. Sadly, at this time, past cast members Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Nika King, Algee Smith, and Dominic Fike are reportedly not returning to Sam Levinson’s breakout hit.

It is important to keep in mind that the influx of Euphoria news does not mean the show will come back this calendar year. At the earliest Euphoria will not return to your TVs until 2026 at the earliest.