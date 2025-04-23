It’s not a stretch to call “APT.” one of the biggest songs from a K-pop artist ever. Rosé and Bruno Mars‘ drinking game hit spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Global 200, fifth most for any song ever, and in the United States, “APT.” has lingered in the Hot 100 for 25 weeks. That makes it “the fourth-longest-running hit in Hot 100 history by any K-pop act,” according to Forbes. (She’s only behind Jimin, BTS, Psy, and Fifty Fifty.)

“APT.” will almost certainly be a highlight of Blackpink’s upcoming tour, but before then, Rosé recently made a surprise appearance at a Coldplay concert in Seoul, South Korea, to perform the song. Chris Martin filled in for Bruno Mars, singing the “it’s whatever, it’s whatever, it’s whatever you like” part.

In an interview with i-D, Rose discussed her reaction to “APT.” becoming such a massive hit. “It’s so random — I knew it would shock people, I knew people would want to dance to it, but I just didn’t know that everyone would jump on it so quickly after the release, because we teased it so last-minute,” she said. “I’ve been very overwhelmed with all the love, and I’m very grateful.”

You can watch Rosé perform “APT.” with Coldplay here.