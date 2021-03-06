Blackpink Star In A Pastel Ad For Adidas’ ‘Watch Us Move’ Campaign

It’s no secret that Blackpink, along with several other international artists, took pop’s center stage in 2020. The K-pop supergroup were able to collaborate with big-name artists like Cardi B and Selena Gomez, grace late-night US television with show-stopping performances, and even star in their own Netflix documentary. Keeping up their successful momentum, Blackpink have partnered with Adidas to star in a brand new ad campaign.

Blackpink flaunted their best poses in a commercial for Adidas’ “Watch Us Move” activewear campaign. The video sees each member of the K-pop group wearing a different sporty look, from a floral windbreaker to a sleek two-toned denim set. The collection is meant to coincide with International Women’s Day, where Adidas aims to celebrate all the strides that Blackpink have made in the music industry.

Ahead of the campaign’s rollout, Blackpink joined together for a clever and unique livestream titled “The Show.” The event was high-budget and cinematic, with the four singers leaning on a legion of dancers and multiple costume changes to perform several of their songs for the first time ever.

Watch the Adidas “Watch Us Move” video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.