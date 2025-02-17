Blackpink member Rosé has a relatively young solo career, but she had a breakout single last year by teaming with Bruno Mars on “APT.,” which was a top-three song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also released her album Rosie, was was also top-three on the Billboard 200.

After all that, she’s not slowing down.

In a new interview with The Cut, Rosé declared, “I’ve made new music. I was in the studio last week. What better to do with my life than be in the studio?”

She also discussed how she got connected with Mars and what she learned from him, saying: