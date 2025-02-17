Blackpink member Rosé has a relatively young solo career, but she had a breakout single last year by teaming with Bruno Mars on “APT.,” which was a top-three song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also released her album Rosie, was was also top-three on the Billboard 200.
After all that, she’s not slowing down.
In a new interview with The Cut, Rosé declared, “I’ve made new music. I was in the studio last week. What better to do with my life than be in the studio?”
She also discussed how she got connected with Mars and what she learned from him, saying:
I told my label I was a big fan. And then, me with my celebrity privilege, they said, ‘Would you like to get in a meeting with Bruno Mars?’ I was like, ‘Wow, I should say ‘no’ to this because I feel a little embarrassed.’ But I could not say ‘no.’ When I met him, I felt like he read through me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel scared.’ […] Because of his intuition. He’s so awake. Of course, if you’re going to be him, you’ve got to be.
Let me think about how I should say this … Creative ideas only come to you at the right time and in the right moment, but sometimes with music, there are timelines. I’d always feel like, ‘It’s my fault; I should have an idea by this time,’ or ‘Maybe I’m just not good enough.’ Bruno showed me that, as a creative, you have to listen to your intuition and your timing, and you’re allowed to trust in it. I’ve become more confident in what feels right to me and in doing whatever it takes to have that come to life.