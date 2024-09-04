In July, when laying out the candidates for the 2024 “Song Of The Summer,” I attested, “Ultimately, of all the songs on this list, [Sabrina Carpenter’s] ‘Espresso‘ may have the least working against it for ‘Song Of The Summer’ consideration.”

At least in terms of Billboard data, that turned out to be correct.

Today (September 4), Billboard named their top 10 songs of the summer, based on performance on the weekly Global 200 charts from June 8 to September 7. Here’s the full list:

10. “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor X Cris Mj

9. “Too Sweet” by Hozier

8. “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman

7. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

6. “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen

5. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

4. “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

3. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

2. “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish

1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Espresso” ended up at No. 1, and Carpenter is the only artist with multiple songs in the top 10, as “Please Please Please” is No. 4. As for “Espresso,” Billboard notes that it was the only song to spend all 14 weeks of the summer tracking period in the top three. “Please Please Please” and Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather,” the latter of which came in second on the list, spent six weeks in the top three this summer.