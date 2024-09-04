Billie Eilish can make hits just about anywhere, it seems. She previously spoke about writing “No Time To Die” in the back of a tour bus with Finneas. It turns out the vehicle doesn’t even need to be that big to serve as a musical space for the sibling collaborators.

Eilish was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 3), and she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Finneas working on “Birds Of A Feather” in the back of an SUV. She also described the version of the song heard in that video as “absolute poop.”

Kimmel also showed off a clip of Eilish having a friendly and personal reaction with some fans after her last visit to the show. Eilish explained:

“What’s been so cool is that all of these fans, all of my little family, we’ve been growing up at the same time. So many kids, especially in LA because I’m from here and I’m around and stuff, when I was first starting out there would be certain kids that I would see at everything I would do, and we were all the same age. So they would come to stuff and I would see them multiple times a year and then not for a couple years, and then I’d see them again. Over the years I’ve seen the same faces multiple times, and it feels like seeing my old friends again.”

