Sabrina Carpenter may be short and sweet, but apparently the pop star has a heavy impact in federal meeting rooms. According to the New York Post, the “Please Please Please” singer might have been the jumping point for New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams‘ recent indictment (wire fraud, one count of conspiracy, two counts of solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national and one count of bribery).

In the outlet’s report, it alleged that following Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” music video saga, Reverend Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello of Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn (the church featured in Carpenter’s video) was eventually subpoenaed regarding his business dealings. Investigators then learned that he was allegedly connected to Adams’ former chief of staff Frank Carone.

When asked about the relationship Brooklyn Diocese officials tried to avoid implicating him further, saying: “It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing.”

However, the individual didn’t seem to deny that it could be some truth to the connection between Gigantiello and Carone. “The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations,” they said. “Including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest.”

The statement does not validate that Sabrina Carpenter’s video led to the investigation, fans have playfully dubbed her the savior of New York City.

“Oh, Sabrina saving pop music and the real world,” wrote one user.

“Sabrina Carpenter saved New York,” joked another.

For the fun of it, watch Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for “Feather” above.