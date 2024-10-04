Pop

Sabrina Carpenter Puts The Lip-Sync Accusations To Rest With Her ‘Espresso’ Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’

So much for the speculation that Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t sing live.

Earlier this week, the “Taste” singer responded to a TikTok video that accused her of lip-syncing during the Short N’ Sweet tour. “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers,” she commented. But just in case anyone still doubted her, Carpenter performed “Espresso” on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show with a new, lounge-club arrangement that proved, without a doubt, she’s working late ’cause she’s a real-deal singer.

You can watch the video — which includes Carpenter climbing on Fallon’s desk (thankfully, he was off screen) – above.

In a recent interview with Time, Carpenter discussed why she’s honest in her songwriting but also doesn’t take herself too seriously. “I like the fact that I just put out a song that starts with ‘I can’t relate to desperation,’ and then I’m putting out the most desperate possible sounding chorus I could in my life,” she said. “The idea is like: if everything is super calculated, then the second you make a statement, that’s who you are for the rest of your life — as opposed to it being like: or you can be super confident one day and then the most emotional wreck the next day.”

