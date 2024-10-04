So much for the speculation that Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t sing live.

Earlier this week, the “Taste” singer responded to a TikTok video that accused her of lip-syncing during the Short N’ Sweet tour. “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers,” she commented. But just in case anyone still doubted her, Carpenter performed “Espresso” on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show with a new, lounge-club arrangement that proved, without a doubt, she’s working late ’cause she’s a real-deal singer.

You can watch the video — which includes Carpenter climbing on Fallon’s desk (thankfully, he was off screen) – above.

In a recent interview with Time, Carpenter discussed why she’s honest in her songwriting but also doesn’t take herself too seriously. “I like the fact that I just put out a song that starts with ‘I can’t relate to desperation,’ and then I’m putting out the most desperate possible sounding chorus I could in my life,” she said. “The idea is like: if everything is super calculated, then the second you make a statement, that’s who you are for the rest of your life — as opposed to it being like: or you can be super confident one day and then the most emotional wreck the next day.”