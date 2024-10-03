As Sabrina Carpenter famously declares on her hit single “Espresso,” “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer.” Lately, though, there’s been some speculation that she is not, in fact, a singer… or at least that she’s not always singing when she claims to be.

Some fans have accused Carpenter of lip-syncing during the recently launched Short N’ Sweet tour. In a TikTok video, one fan asks (as Pop Base notes), “Does she ever sing live?” Another responded, “Hate to say it but 30% lip [syncing] 30% backing track 40% singing [single tear emoji].”

Carpenter fired back, though, commenting, “i sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

One thing that Carpenter is definitely not likely to be singing on her tour, though, is her iconic “Nonsense” outros, which see her humorously or suggestively changing the song’s lyrics to fit her current situation. In a recent interview, she explained, “The extreme ‘it’s over forever’ is just not in my repertoire. Maybe I’ll feel random one day and bring it back. [But] that was for that album, for that era. You’ve got to keep a thing good.”

She also spoke about how “Espresso” becoming her signature song has changed her approach to the beverage, saying, “I’ve intentionally stopped myself from getting them now.”