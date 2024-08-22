So much has happened since the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s most recent album, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send. Most notably, she’s become a major star thanks to hit singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which was her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Basically, she’s come a long, long way from her roots as an actor with roles on Disney Channel.
Those two hits both come from Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet, which is shaping up to be one of 2024’s biggest releases. As for when you can enjoy it on your preferred streaming platform, here’s what to know.
When Will Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Short N’ Sweet Be On Spotify?
The album is set to release on August 23. So, like most major releases, Short N’ Sweet should become available on Spotify, and other streaming services and DSPs, at midnight ET on August 23 (9 p.m. PT on August 22).
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Album Cover Artwork
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tracklist
1. “Taste”
2. “Please Please Please”
3. “Good Graces”
4. “Sharpest Tool”
5. “Coincidence”
6. “Bed Chem”
7. “Espresso”
8. “Dumb & Poetic”
9. “Slim Pickins”
10. “Juno”
11. “Lie To Girls”
12. “Don’t Smile”
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.