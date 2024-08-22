So much has happened since the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s most recent album, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send. Most notably, she’s become a major star thanks to hit singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the latter of which was her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Basically, she’s come a long, long way from her roots as an actor with roles on Disney Channel.

Those two hits both come from Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet, which is shaping up to be one of 2024’s biggest releases. As for when you can enjoy it on your preferred streaming platform, here’s what to know.