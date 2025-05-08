Sabrina Carpenter was short n’ sweet n’ pantless at the 2025 Met Gala, but not everyone loved the look.

A fashion critic who goes by “Amber” on X criticized her outfit. “I would never suggest this color or the ‘ringmaster’ costume to begin with, but it’s a perfect example of how dressing against your body type can go horribly wrong,” they wrote. From there, they listed six reasons why Carpenter should have picked a different ensemble, including “the stuffy collar is making her neck look constricted and short” and “a top hat with big feathers could’ve easily added more drama and the much needed 6-8 inches to her perceived height.”

Carpenter’s perfectly on-brand reply: “damn i f*cked up..”

The 2025 ACL Fest headliner attended the Met Gala wearing a Louis Vuitton bodysuit suggested by Pharrell Williams. “This is Pharrell,” she said. “I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream.’ And it came true… He was like, ‘You’re quite short so no pants for you.’ So here we are. Here we are.”

