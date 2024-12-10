Chappell Roan shared her five most-played artists on Spotify this year. Now it’s Sabrina Carpenter‘s turn.

In an interview with Vogue UK, the “Espresso” (the most-streamed song globally on Spotify in 2024) singer revealed she’s on her own Wrapped.

“It’s funny because when I first saw mine, my initial reaction was, ‘Oh, damn, I can’t post that, because I’m on my own [list]. It’s a bit conceited.’ But then I was like, I guess it’s a good thing that I’m on my list and listening to my own music, because it means I f*ck with what I do,” Carpenter said.

The rest of her top five: Dolly Parton, ABBA, Kacey Musgraves, and The Bee Gees

Carpenter also discussed the guest appearances in her festive A Nonsense Christmas special on Netflix, including Chappell Roan.

“We’ve been signed to the same label for quite some time,” she said. “It’s been such a beautiful gift to be able to celebrate everything that all of these amazing women have done this year. I’m not, like, leaving out men, but the women have taken the cake this year. So it was a perfect opportunity to be able to bring some of them together. Kali [Uchis] has been one of my favorite artists for such a long time. And Shania f*cking Twain! I’ve looked up to her my whole life… There was a lot of giggles on set; a lot of laughing and talking about girl sh*t.”

For more on Carpenter, check out our interview with Jason Sherwood, the production designer for A Nonsense Christmas.