Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here . This means personalized year-end listening data for every user, but it also means Spotify reveals the top artists, songs, and albums across all of Spotify in 2024.

What Was The Most-Streamed Song On Spotify In 2024?

One of the biggest superlatives is the most-streamed song, and on both the global and US-only charts, that honor belongs to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” The song, which was released in April, currently has over 1.65 billion streams on Spotify.

On the global chart, it beat out Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” while on the US chart, it topped Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Find the full lists of the most-streamed songs globally and for the US below.

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

2. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

3. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

4. FloyyMenor & Cris Mj — “Gata Only”

5. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

6. Djo — “End of Beginning”

7. Hozier — “Too Sweet”

8. The Weeknd, Jennie, & Lily Rose Depp — “One Of The Girls”

9. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”

10. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga — “Die With A Smile”