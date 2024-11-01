Sabrina Carpenter had Halloween off from her ongoing Short N’ Sweet tour, but she took time to celebrate the holiday during her October 30 show, at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Last year, Carpenter dressed up as “the love of ur life,” but this year, she went with some more concrete looks.

In case you’ve missed it, on tour, Carpenter has taken to wrapping herself in a towel before revealing an outfit. Well, on the 30th, the reveal was a sequined Playboy bunny costume, as Entertainment Weekly notes. Later, she shared a TikTok video of her in the costume, lip-syncing to a clip of the Anna Faris movie The House Bunny.

Later, she also dressed as Tinkerbell and as Sandy from Grease, even covering the film’s “Hopelessly Devoted.”

Speaking of the spooky season, there’s supposedly a “Sabrina Carpenter Curse” out there in the sports world. In short (n’ sweet), earlier this month, it was noticed that the last two times Carpenter wore a jersey for a specific team, that team went on to lose their next game.

Meanwhile, Carpenter was also recently part of an Eras Tour reunion, as she (formerly an opener on the tour) joined Taylor Swift on stage a few days ago.