Newly minted Hot 100 chart-topper Sabrina Carpenter will embark on The Short N’ Sweet Tour later this year. Tickets are starting to go on sale now, though, so here’s what to know about how much they’ll cost you.

How Much Are Tickets For Sabrina Carpenter’s The Short N’ Sweet Tour?

The first pre-sale for the tour, the Cash App pre-sale, was today, June 24. (That’ll be followed by the Team Sabrina Pre-sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time and the general on-sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticket information here.) Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate getting tickets, and reactions to prices were mixed.

One fan shared a screenshot indicating ticket prices ranged from $30 to $150 and wrote, “SABRINA CARPENTER TICKET PRICES FOR ST LOUISSS. SO HAPPY THEYRE ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE.” Another fan indicated they were able to get a pair of tickets for $103 total. A different fan got two tickets for a total of $302. Another fan, though, spent over $850 on two tickets.

SABRINA CARPENTER TICKET PRICES FOR ST LOUISSS

SO HAPPY THEYRE ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE pic.twitter.com/FYxfRdHU0F — Olivia Rodrigo Insider (@Olivia_Insider) June 21, 2024

if anyone was wondering my sabrina tickets were $103 after fees. two tickets pic.twitter.com/HFouuphXCR — Amber🦖 (@dethronemf) June 24, 2024

got short n sweet tickets 😼 pic.twitter.com/pCKcgW3MPx — sabrina carpenter pics (@scarpenterfiles) June 24, 2024

nearly $900 for two sabrina carpenter tickets is insane im sorry pic.twitter.com/D0K9jy7ukI — rue ⭐️ (@twoheartsrry) June 24, 2024

So, it appears prices vary depending on the seats and ticket options.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour

08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena