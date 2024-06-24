Newly minted Hot 100 chart-topper Sabrina Carpenter will embark on The Short N’ Sweet Tour later this year. Tickets are starting to go on sale now, though, so here’s what to know about how much they’ll cost you.
How Much Are Tickets For Sabrina Carpenter’s The Short N’ Sweet Tour?
The first pre-sale for the tour, the Cash App pre-sale, was today, June 24. (That’ll be followed by the Team Sabrina Pre-sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. local time and the general on-sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticket information here.) Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate getting tickets, and reactions to prices were mixed.
One fan shared a screenshot indicating ticket prices ranged from $30 to $150 and wrote, “SABRINA CARPENTER TICKET PRICES FOR ST LOUISSS. SO HAPPY THEYRE ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE.” Another fan indicated they were able to get a pair of tickets for $103 total. A different fan got two tickets for a total of $302. Another fan, though, spent over $850 on two tickets.
SABRINA CARPENTER TICKET PRICES FOR ST LOUISSS
SO HAPPY THEYRE ACTUALLY AFFORDABLE pic.twitter.com/FYxfRdHU0F
— Olivia Rodrigo Insider (@Olivia_Insider) June 21, 2024
if anyone was wondering my sabrina tickets were $103 after fees. two tickets pic.twitter.com/HFouuphXCR
— Amber🦖 (@dethronemf) June 24, 2024
got short n sweet tickets 😼 pic.twitter.com/pCKcgW3MPx
— sabrina carpenter pics (@scarpenterfiles) June 24, 2024
nearly $900 for two sabrina carpenter tickets is insane im sorry pic.twitter.com/D0K9jy7ukI
— rue ⭐️ (@twoheartsrry) June 24, 2024
So, it appears prices vary depending on the seats and ticket options.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena