Last week, Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera had people talking. They linked up for a TikTok video, in which the two lip-synced to audio of Kylie Jenner from The Kardashians. Carpenter says she’s “obsessed with my mom” and turns the camera to Aguilera before confirming she is indeed her mother’s favorite.

All jokes aside, it turns out there was a reason the two were together: Today (September 23), Aguilera released The 25th Anniversary Of Christina Aguilera | Spotify Anniversaries Live, which features live renditions of some of her classic songs. Most notably, she teams up with Carpenter on a new recording of “What A Girl Wants.” Also of note is the version of “Genie In A Bottle” with Machine Gun Kelly.

This comes amid a particularly highlight-filled September for Carpenter. Short N’ Sweet became her first album to top the Billboard 200 chart (but just barely). Billboard also named “Espresso” the “song of the summer.” Then, Carpenter performed a medley of “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” and “Espresso” at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Most recently, it was announced last week that Carpenter is releasing A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter, her first holiday special, on Netflix, and she promised, “This is really gonna jingle your bells.”

Stream the project below.