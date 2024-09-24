Here Is Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ Setlist

Following her alien kiss at the VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her biggest tour ever on Monday, September 23.
The “Espresso” singer performed in Columbus, Ohio, during the first night of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, which goes until November. For the setlist, Carpenter picked songs from her two most recent albums, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send and 2024’s Short N’ Sweet, and separated the concert by acts. She also played “spin the bottle” to select a song to perform a cover of; during night one, it was “Mamma Mia” by ABBA, but that will change by show.
You can see the Short N’ Sweet Tour setlist and dates below.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour Setlist
Act I
1. “Taste”
2. “Good Graces”
3. “Slim Pickins”
4. “Tornado Warnings”
5. “Lie To Girls”
6. “Decode”
7. Bed Chem”
Act II
8. “Feather”
9. “Fast Times”
10. “Read your Mind”
11. “Sharpest Tool”
12. “Opposite”
13. “Because I Liked A Boy”
14. “Coincidence”
15. “Mamma Mia” (ABBA cover)
16. “Nonsense”
Act III
17. “Dumb & Poetic”
18. “Juno”
19. “Please Please Please”
20. “Don’t Smile”
Encore
21. “Espresso”
Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena