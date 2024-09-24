Here Is Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ Setlist

Following her alien kiss at the VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her biggest tour ever on Monday, September 23.

The “Espresso” singer performed in Columbus, Ohio, during the first night of the Short N’ Sweet Tour, which goes until November. For the setlist, Carpenter picked songs from her two most recent albums, 2022’s Emails I Can’t Send and 2024’s Short N’ Sweet, and separated the concert by acts. She also played “spin the bottle” to select a song to perform a cover of; during night one, it was “Mamma Mia” by ABBA, but that will change by show.

You can see the Short N’ Sweet Tour setlist and dates below.