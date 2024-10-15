Ever since Sabrina Carpenter launched her Short N’ Sweet Tour in September, there have been rumors that she’s wearing a wig on stage. Now, Carpenter has finally addressed the speculation, although her answer may not be satisfying to those yearning for the truth.

In a recent interview (seen here), Carpenter was asked about the rumors, and she jokingly responded, “Will not confirm nor deny. I don’t even know what a wig is, but I also don’t know what not a wig is.”

This follows Carpenter more subtly addressing the rumor earlier this month. As People notes, she reposted a funny video from Hacks star Megan Stalter, captioned, “Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter’s hair piece.” In the video, she says, “Babe, babe, I can’t tell if she’s wearing a hair piece. No, I can’t tell if it’s a wig or a hair piece. ‘Cause I thought, she’s so hot from the concerts she’s probably wearing a wig, but the bangs look so real so I was like maybe it’s just a hair piece.”

Carpenter was also in a joking mood after seeing Ariana Grande do an intentionally poorly sung parody of “Espresso” on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, commenting, “very nice and on pitch.”