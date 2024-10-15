Sabrina Carpenter Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Sabrina Carpenter’s Response To The Wig Rumors Offers More Questions Than Answers

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter launched her Short N’ Sweet Tour in September, there have been rumors that she’s wearing a wig on stage. Now, Carpenter has finally addressed the speculation, although her answer may not be satisfying to those yearning for the truth.

In a recent interview (seen here), Carpenter was asked about the rumors, and she jokingly responded, “Will not confirm nor deny. I don’t even know what a wig is, but I also don’t know what not a wig is.”

This follows Carpenter more subtly addressing the rumor earlier this month. As People notes, she reposted a funny video from Hacks star Megan Stalter, captioned, “Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter’s hair piece.” In the video, she says, “Babe, babe, I can’t tell if she’s wearing a hair piece. No, I can’t tell if it’s a wig or a hair piece. ‘Cause I thought, she’s so hot from the concerts she’s probably wearing a wig, but the bangs look so real so I was like maybe it’s just a hair piece.”

Carpenter was also in a joking mood after seeing Ariana Grande do an intentionally poorly sung parody of “Espresso” on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, commenting, “very nice and on pitch.”

