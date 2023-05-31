Sam Smith And Madonna Plan To Get ‘Vulgar’ On Their Upcoming Single

Two pop icons are gearing up for a steamy collaboration. Today, Madonna and Sam Smith announced that the two are dropping a new single in June, just in time for Pride Month. The song is called “Vulgar,” which, of course, has fans shivering with anticipation.

On the cover art appears to be images of Smith and Madonna’s backs, as the two are wearing bustiers. Purple letters reading “S&M” cover the art, which, ostensibly stand for “Sam Smith and Madonna,” but could also be alluding to sadomasochism.

This collaboration arrives as a full-circle moment for Smith and Madonna. Back in January, ahead of the release of their fourth album, Gloria, Smith revealed during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that they get starstruck seeing pop divas.

“If I see Rihanna or Madonna, I fall to the floor,” they said.

The following month at the Grammy Awards, Madonna introduced Smith, along with their collaborator, Kim Petras, ahead of their performance of “Unholy.”

It appears the song may have been co-written by Ryan Tedder, as he has commented “LETS GOOOOOOOOOO” on both Smith and Madonna’s posts.

“Vulgar” is out 7/9 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.

