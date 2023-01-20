Sam Smith Will ‘Fall To The Floor’ If They See These Two Pop Divas

Sam Smith had a big 2023 with their No. 1 hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras that made LGBTQ+ history. They’re preparing for the release of their new album Gloria, arriving later this month, so they went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to catch fans up.

After talking about singing “Stay With Me” at the White House and changing the lyrics, Fallon asked the performer if they get starstruck. “I do, I do. With pop divas,” they dished. “If I see Rihanna or Madonna, I fall to the floor.” They then talked about how they once skipped school to see Lady Gaga, which ended with them in detention.

At the White House, Smith was alongside Cyndi Lauper to celebrate The Respect For Marriage Act. “For once our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbors — we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated,” Lauper said. “And because now we’re allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love. And bless Joe Biden and all the people that worked on this for allowing people not to worry and their children not to worry about their future. Thank you and thank you for being supportive. And hey, I will sing out to you. Thank you very much.”

Watch Smith on Fallon above.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here.