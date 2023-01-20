Sam Smith‘s new album, Gloria is almost here. This weekend, they will perform on an episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by The White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza. Then, in the following days, we will receive the album in full. While we have yet to hear their project, Sam Smith has already made history during the Gloria era. Their Kim Petras collaboration, “Unholy” marked the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 by a nonbinary and trans artist. Gloria also contains several exciting guest features, one of whom will embark on a tour with them later this year.

Release date Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here. Tracklist 1. “Love Me More”

2. “No God”

3. “Hurting Interlude”

4. “Lose You”

5. “Perfect” feat. Jessie Reyez

6. “Unholy” feat. Kim Petras

7. “How To Cry”

8. “Six Shots”

9. “Gimme” feat. Koffee and Jessie Reyez

10. “Dorothy’s Interlude”

11. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

12. “Gloria”

13. “Who We Love” feat. Ed Sheeran Features Kim Petras appears on their viral collaboration, “Unholy,” and Ed Sheeran is set to feature on the album’s closing track, “Who We Love.” Koffee and Jessie Reyez feature on the , “Gimme,” and the latter will also appear on another track called “Perfect.”

Artwork Check out the artwork below.

Singles So far, Smith has released the self-affirming “Love Me More,” the scandalous “Unholy” with Kim Petras, and the steamy “Gimme” with Koffee and Jessie Reyez.