Sam Smith‘s new album, Gloria is almost here. This weekend, they will perform on an episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by The White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza. Then, in the following days, we will receive the album in full.
While we have yet to hear their project, Sam Smith has already made history during the Gloria era. Their Kim Petras collaboration, “Unholy” marked the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 by a nonbinary and trans artist. Gloria also contains several exciting guest features, one of whom will embark on a tour with them later this year.
Release date
Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here.
Tracklist
1. “Love Me More”
2. “No God”
3. “Hurting Interlude”
4. “Lose You”
5. “Perfect” feat. Jessie Reyez
6. “Unholy” feat. Kim Petras
7. “How To Cry”
8. “Six Shots”
9. “Gimme” feat. Koffee and Jessie Reyez
10. “Dorothy’s Interlude”
11. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”
12. “Gloria”
13. “Who We Love” feat. Ed Sheeran
Features
Kim Petras appears on their viral collaboration, “Unholy,” and Ed Sheeran is set to feature on the album’s closing track, “Who We Love.” Koffee and Jessie Reyez feature on the , “Gimme,” and the latter will also appear on another track called “Perfect.”
Artwork
Check out the artwork below.
Singles
So far, Smith has released the self-affirming “Love Me More,” the scandalous “Unholy” with Kim Petras, and the steamy “Gimme” with Koffee and Jessie Reyez.
Tour
Tickets for Smith’s upcoming Gloria tour are available for purchase here. Jessie Reyez will be joining them on the upcoming tour, which kicks off this summer.
07/25/2023 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
07/26/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/28/2023 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
07/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/01/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/04/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/08/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/12/2023 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16/2023 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/18/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/22/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/25/2023 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/27/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/28/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/31/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
09/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/05/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/07/2023 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/12/2023 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
09/14/2023 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes