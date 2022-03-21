Last year, we tapped Sasha Sloan as a pop star to watch, and now, equipped with a slight name change, she’s well on her way to having a massive 2022. Now going formally by Sasha Alex Sloan, the singer-songwriter is following up like collaborations with Charlie Puth (on an alternate version of “Is It Just Me?”) and Sam Hunt (“When Was It Over?“) by dropping a brand new full-length album.

That record, I Blame The World, will be out May 13, following up her debut album, Only Child, that dropped back in 2020. And though her songs can lean nihilistic, Sloan’s writing style is definitely relatable for a generation raised during climate change and the sometimes terrifying advances of technology and social media. The lead single for the album is directly in that same vein, dubbed “WTF,” and including the opening line “Sometimes I got a hard time seeing the point to existing.”

In the video for the clip, Sasha sits frozen in an armchair while a hot iron slowly but surely sets fire to a piece of clothing behind her, and then her entire apartment. In the midst of the flames, Sasha calmly gets up, gets a drink of water, and returns to sit back down amid the flames. Ironically, her reason for being here seems to be getting the chance to sing and perform, because despite the nihilism her talent is very evident. Check out the somewhat depressing video up top if you’re in a gloomy Monday mood, and keep an ear out for more new singles dropping before her album comes out in May.

I Blame The World will be released 5/13 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.