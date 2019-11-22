A week ago, Taylor Swift shared a blog post in which she was critical of Scooter Braun and her former label Big Machine, saying that they were trying to prevent her from performing her pre-Lover songs on TV. There has been some back-and-forth between all parties involved since then, and now Braun claims the situation is getting potentially dangerous for his family and himself, as they have apparently received death threats.

Last night, Braun shared a message on Instagram addressed to Swift, writing, “Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. […] I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children.”

He went on to say that he believes Swift never hoped this would happen, but that he’s disappointed she and her team have not responded since being informed about the threats days ago: “I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways. While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney 4 days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful we can fix this.”

Find Braun’s full note below.