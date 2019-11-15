Even outside of the release of Taylor Swift’s new Cats song “Beautiful Ghosts,” it’s been a busy past 24 hours in Swift news. She penned a blog post in which she claims that Big Machine is attempting to prevent her from performing her older music on TV. In light of that news, Swift has seen support and heartfelt messages from musical peers like Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez. Now her publicist, Tree Paine, has shared some words.

Paine claims that Big Machine’s response to Swift’s post wasn’t entirely truthful. Big Machine wrote in their retort, “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special.” According to Paine, though, “Yesterday Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix.”

Paine went on to write, “Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post.”

Read Paine’s full statement below.

Statement regarding Big Machine pic.twitter.com/9ZhjE1ntHe — Tree Paine (@treepaine) November 15, 2019