Ariana Grande appears to make quick friends with her co-workers. Well, that’s what a recent story from Sean Hayes seems to suggest. During the latest episode of his, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett‘s Smartless podcast, Hayes claimed to have turned down a sleepover invite from the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer.

While reflecting on their time on Hairspray Live!, Hayes says he Ariana grande wanted to include him in the plans with her friends off set. However, after deep reflection, Hayes thought it would be best to sit it out due to his age.

“I don’t know why I’m remembering this, but one of the cutest, greatest things you ever did — this was around 10 years ago, when we were doing ‘Hairspray Live!,'” he said. “We were sitting in the makeup trailer, and you said to me, ‘Hey, there’s a few of us going to my house after later on tonight, we’re going to get totally wasted and then sleep over, and in the morning my mom’s going to make us pancakes.'”

Hayes admits the gesture was “so sweet.” Still due to their significant age gap, Hayes decided to decline the offer. “Ariana, I am 45 years old,” he said.

Listen to the full appearance of the Smartless podcast with Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett above.