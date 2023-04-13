It’s a tough world out there, which is why listening to the Smartless podcast is a necessary break from reality. For the uninitiated, co-hosts and real-life BFFs Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman riff, chat, shoot the breeze, and otherwise flap their gums with a celebrity guest (who is usually a surprise to 2 of the hosts). Understanding audience demand for their congeniality, the trio took their act on the road and decided to bring a camera crew along. Smartless: On The Road will hit Max (aka the streaming service formally known as HBO Max) May 23rd, so the trailer will have to tide us over for our dose of joyful pals being pals together in the mean time.

The trailer boasts guests David Letterman, Kevin Hart, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Mark Cuban, and potentially even a woman at some point. That criticism aside, it looks fun and breezy. Three sardonic best friends being goofy and dickish to each other in that playful way that makes you wonder when they’ll eventually all make out.

Fortunately, we technically don’t have to wait until May 23rd to enjoy Arnett, Hayes, and Bateman because hundreds of episodes of Smartless featuring fascinating guests are already available on the internet.