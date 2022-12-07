Sebastián Yatra is closing out his Dharma album era with his music video for “Básicamente” that was released last night (December 6). The Colombian pop star was also recently enlisted by Rita Wilson to feature on her song “Til You’re Home.”

Yatra is having a breakthrough year thanks to his album Dharma. He scored multiple global hits from the LP including “Pareja Del Año” featuring Myke Towers and the sunny “Tacones Rojos” that he performed alongside John Legend at last month’s Latin Grammy Awards. Yatra’s career also received a big boost when he was selected by Lin-Manuel Miranda to sing “Dos Oruguitas” for Disney’s Encanto soundtrack.

Yatra released the final video from Dharma album. While on vacation in December of last year, he filmed a candid video for the beautiful love song “Básicamente.” In the self-directed clip, Yatra releases baby turtles into the ocean and plays around on the beach.

Yatra also appears on the soundtrack for the movie A Man Called Otto which stars Tom Hanks. Hanks’ wife Wilson reached out to Yatra to record “Til You’re Home.” He sings in English alongside Wilson in the soulful ballad.

“I am extremely honored by Rita Wilson’s invitation to join her on ‘Til You’re Home’ for the A Man Called Otto soundtrack,” Yatra said in a statement. “The story behind the film is heartwarming and moving and I was inspired to convey that emotion in this song. Overall, this project has been very inspiring and I’m proud to be a part of it.”