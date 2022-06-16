Famously nice guy Tom Hanks showed off his angry side when a crowd of overly exuberant fans tripped his wife, actress (and fellow former-COVID haver) Rita Wilson.

While leaving a restaurant in New York City on Wednesday night, Hanks and Wilson were swarmed by selfie takers, autograph seekers, and one guy holding a Wilson volleyball from Cast Away. About 15 seconds into the video (which you can watch here), Wilson briefly loses her footing while the crowd is swarming her and Hanks. “Stop it,” she yelled, while Hanks used more forceful language. Understandably so:

“My wife? Back the f*ck off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks screamed before the couple hustled into a waiting car. One fan could then be heard apologizing, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The lesson here is: do not come between Oscar-winning actors and their wives.

Earlier this month, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu tweeted about a “not great altercation” he had during a book reading in Philadelphia. Some “professional autograph seekers” followed the actor “out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window. They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn’t ID them.” Both Liu and Wilson were fine, but people really need to chill.

