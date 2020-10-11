Over the past few months, Selena Gomez has been very open about her emotions in varying moments with her fans. Earlier this year during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, for example, she revealed that Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” made her cry when she heard it.

“I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, damn, that’s so true,” she said during the interview. In turns out that the time of that interview, which occurred back in April, was a hard period for her as Selena revealed she went through a “bit of depression” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with Dr. Vivek Murthy on the Rare Beauty Instagram page.

“In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” Selena told Murthy, who was a surgeon general during Barack Obama’s presidency. “And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. I guess it just forced me to have that time.” She later explained that as time went on, she put her time into the things that she enjoyed which has helped bring her out of her depression.

“Slowly, towards the end, I found thing things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me,” she said. “I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health, and recently, I’ve been able to go to the studio. So I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it, and got through it with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy.”

You can watch a playback of the interview in the Instagram post above.