It was around this time last year that Selena Gomez confirmed she and Benny Blanco are dating. Well, it appears things have gone extremely well on that front: Last night (December 11), Gomez announced she and Blanco are now engaged.

Gomez shared the news in an Instagram post, which features photos of Gomez gleefully flashing the ring, she and Blanco sharing a loving embrace, and the picnic where it would seem Blanco popped the big question. She also shared a video on her Instagram Story, of her on a FaceTime call with somebody. Holding her ringed hand by her face, she says, “…said yes to this,” before the person on the other end screams and Gomez laughs.

Naturally, the comments of the post are filled with messages of support. The most notable is Blanco’s, which reads, “hey wait… that’s my wife.” Taylor Swift also commented, “yes I will be the flower girl.”

Other folks who chimed in include Cardi B (“Waiiiitttt hold on [screaming emojis][heart emojis]), Jennifer Aniston (“HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!”), Suki Waterhouse (“Congratulations beauty!”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“SELENAAAAAAA”), Gordon Ramsay (“Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking”), Lil Nas X (“OMMGGGGG CONGRATSSS AHHH”), and the list goes on.