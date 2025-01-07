Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez towards the end of last year (with some help from Taco Bell), and now the two are happily engaged. Gomez has shared some photos of the ring, but Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short got an even closer look at the hardware.

Gomez was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (January 6), and after congratulating her on the engagement, he showed a video from the Golden Globes, of Short holding Gomez’s hand and getting a real close look at her ring, spinning it around her finger and seemingly asking Gomez questions about it.

Gomez explained (or tried to), “He’s twisting it, taking it off… I wasn’t sure what he was doing, that’s why I look confused. […] He just… he wanted to know what was going on. I don’t think he cared. Maybe he had a little…,” Gomez trailed off before making a drinking gesture. She also joked that Short was bothered that Blanco didn’t call him and ask for permission to propose to Gomez.

As for Martin’s reaction to Gomez entering this new phase of her life, Gomez reported Martin sent her assistant an email to congratulate Gomez. “That’s how he communicates,” she explained with a laugh. She added, “He always tries to be polite, and it’s very kind, but it’s OK to send a little text.”

Check out the video above.