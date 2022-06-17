Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding was a star-studded affair and among those in attendance was Selena Gomez. Now, she has talked about what it was like to be there for Spears’ big day, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Gomez was on the show alongside her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin (the latter of whom appeared via video chat due to being on the tail end of a bout with COVID-19). Kimmel brought up the wedding and joked that maybe Spears and Asghari were trying to save money by having the ceremony on a Thursday. He also showed a photo from the reception, which features Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Spears, Madonna, Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

“I am really happy for her,” Gomez said. “It was beautiful.”

Kimmel then noted he had “a very serious question” before asking Gomez what kind of food was served at the wedding, which got a big laugh out of Gomez, who revealed they had “finger foods.”

Meanwhile, Gomez recently noted that she’s working on a new album and said of a potential tour, “I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right. It’s not the top of my priority list.”

Check out the full Kimmel interview above.