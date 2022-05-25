Selena Gomez Reveals That She’s Working On A New Album

Selena Gomez is having a good year, having recently hosted SNL — which involved lots of whoopie cushions and a Miley Cyrus impression — and collaborated with Lizzo. On Deadline‘s Crew Call podcast, the “Wolves” singer just revealed that she’s been working on her new LP.

“I am in L.A. working on my album now,” she said when questioned about her plans after the second season of the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building. She could not say much more about that, but she also addressed the topic of touring: “I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right. It’s not the top of my priority list,” she said.

Meanwhile the star also recently divulged in her Good Morning America interview that despite being the most-followed account on Instagram she hasn’t used the internet in over four years. “I haven’t been on the internet in four-and-a-half years,” she said. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.” The segment also notes, “While Selena helps her team curate her content, she’s not the one posting.”

You can listen to the full Crew Call podcast with Selena here.