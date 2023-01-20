After dating rumors swirled after Selena Gomez was reportedly spotted on a bowling date with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, the pop star took to social media to set the record straight.

Her latest Instagram story is a black and white shot of the sky, some mountains, and a mystery man at the bottom. While it’s unclear if Gomez captured this photo or just found one online, it does bear the caption, “I prefer being alone in caps.”

Gomez also added the hashtag “#IAmSingle.”

Needless to say, fans were cheering Gomez on. However, some still have some questions…

“Whats that head,” one asked. Another replied that they thought it was a picture of Taggart.

Whats that head pic.twitter.com/uHsnCz2vSm — we find (@misnonei) January 20, 2023

I thought it was Drew — Andrea☀ (@Narumi2oo) January 20, 2023

Page Six was the first to run the photos. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” a source told the outlet.

However, The Chainsmokers recently appeared on a podcast where they confirmed that they have threesomes with fans. “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen, though.” It was never ‘die-hard fans’: “No one wearing merch or anything,” Taggart said.

Which, in Selena Gomez’s case, would make you prefer being single too.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions.

thank god😭 — J 🌙✨ (Tokyo Revengers Era) (@tsvkishimakei13) January 20, 2023

SELENATION WE PARTY AT DAWN pic.twitter.com/cTmrgEIPGJ — Phoebus Hera (@phoebushera) January 20, 2023