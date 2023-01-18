Selena Gomez has announced that she will be dropping a new album soon, so fans are going crazy. The singer recently talked about her latest project — her first in nearly three years — on Instagram Tuesday. After a fan commented under a recent post from Gomez, a fan asked the former Disney star when her next album would be coming, and the “Good For You” songstress had no problem letting them know it would be coming sooner than they thought.

“Oh, it’s coming,” she wrote.

Selena Gomez teases her next album: “oh, it’s coming…” pic.twitter.com/Mz2yioHuW3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2023

Gomez’s last album, Rare, came out in 2020, spawning two chart-toppers titled “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

No other information about the project, including the name, possible features, or release date, has been released by Gomez or her camp.

When she’s not making catchy tunes, the singer and actress keeps herself busy acting on Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. The comedy-drama series’ third season is currently underway. Gomez recently shared a video on social media, showing the cast behind the scenes as they were filming, also revealing that Meryl Streep is expected to join the stacked cast.

Life seems to be going well for the star. She even has a new beau in her life. Gomez and Drew Taggart from the Chainsmokers were recently spotted getting cozy on a date at a bowling alley.