Some of the unsung heroes of award shows are the makeup artists, hairdressers, and stylists — a group of workers who also had a tough time during Covid-19, but probably didn’t get as much attention for it. Well, stylists like Kate Young are getting their proper due this year, as Young’s look for Only Murders In The Building nominee, Selena Gomez, went viral almost immediately. This is the first time Gomez has attended the SAG Awards, and it’s her first red carpet of the year, so obviously the multi hyphenate star wanted to go big.

How big are we talking? How about million dollar necklace big?? The pop star/actress wore a full-length, black velvet Oscar De La Renta gown, complete with trendy puffed sleeves, and the kind of jewelry that makes people lose their minds, in this case a Serpenti necklace made up of Bulgari diamonds. Young finished off her look for Gomez with a pair of Louboutins, and posted the singer’s transformation from start to finish on her Instagram. THe final look, below, is a jaw-dropping example of sheer elegance, a much-needed break from the alway-casual feel of quarantine chic.

Selena and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work on Only Murders In The Building. Tune in tonight to see if they score an award — and to check out Selena’s excellent look.