Selena Gomez just released My Mind & Me, a new documentary in which she really pulls the curtain back and gets vulnerable. In the film, she addresses her famous Justin Bieber relationship and explained why the break-up was ultimately a good thing for her.

Gomez said (as ET notes), “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore. […] I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

She also noted of writing “Lose You To Love Me,” “I text Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, ‘I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad.’ We wrote the song in 45 minutes. The fastest song I’ve ever written. It’s about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

My Mind & Me is streaming now on Apple TV+.