Selena Gomez appeared in a new episode of Apple TV+’s Dear… that dropped today (March 10). During it, she discussed her lupus battle — one that led to her friend Francia Raisa donating her kidney to Gomez in 2017. She expresses her sincere thankfulness for the help that very well could have saved her life.

“Within three days, she went and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky,” Gomez said in the episode. “I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way.”

“I will never, ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia,” she added. “The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming.”

Gomez also touched on the two of them getting matching tattoos of her transplant date according to Rolling Stone.

“I think that it had to happen the way that it did in order for me to get to where I am,” she said. “I was meant to go through it to do something for others.”

However, things might have changed between the pair of friends since as it’s unclear when the episode was filmed. Last November, after Gomez’s comments about Taylor Swift being her only friend in the music industry circulated, Raisa shared her thoughts. “Interesting,” she replied to the news.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” Gomez replied.