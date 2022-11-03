In 2017, Selena Gomez needed a new kidney due to lupus, so that summer, she got one from friend and actress Francia Raisa. Like all good kidneys, this one has a name, and now Gomez has revealed that she dubbed her new kidney “Fred,” after actor Fred Armisen.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, Gomez explained, “I named my new kidney ‘Fred.’ I named it after Fred Armisen because I love Portlandia. I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

Most people couldn’t make us move our Dec. cover early. @selenagomez, who drops an incredible documentary tomorrow, isn’t most people. The superstar has wrestled with bipolar disorder, life-threatening illness & tabloid hell. She opens up about all of it: https://t.co/0dOqifpEys pic.twitter.com/Gfi9XuQsXy — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 3, 2022

Elsewhere, she spoke about visiting a friend who was trying to get pregnant, after which Gomez cried in her car. She explained that due to medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she likely wouldn’t be able to carry her own children. She described that as “a very big, big, present thing in my life” but noted, “However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Meanwhile, Gomez just released “My Mind & Me,” a new single that shares the title of her upcoming documentary. She told Rolling Stone of the film, “My Mind & Me is a little sad, but it’s also a really nice way of putting a button on the documentary part of life, and then it’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself. I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’”

Read the full feature here.