Toward the end of Selena Gomez’s Rolling Stone cover story, she said, “This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while. I want this to come out, but I also just want this behind me. Every now and then it’s important to just disappear.” The December cover was the capstone of a whirlwind press run promoting her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, streaming now. In the documentary and magazine story alike, Gomez let fans in on her most vulnerable insecurities and daunting challenges — from the detriments of fame to her battles with bipolar and lupus — but some people are choosing to fixate on a throwaway comment about Taylor Swift. And that’s probably exactly why she’s about to disappear for a while.

At one point in the Rolling Stone profile, writer Alex Morris details the peculiar conflict Gomez experiences as a famous person who can’t always vent about the pressures of celebrity with her non-famous friends. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez said in part. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I?”

Francia Raisa seemingly took exception to Swift being singled out as Gomez’s only friend in the entertainment industry. Raisa, an actress known for roles in Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father, have been close friends since their ABC Family and Disney days in the 2000s. Raisa famously offered up her kidney for Gomez’s lupus-induced kidney transplant in 2017. Raisa saw Gomez’s quote about Swift being aggregated by E! News on Instagram and simply commented, “Interesting.” The comment was deleted, but it also appears that Raisa has unfollowed Gomez.

Francia Raisa no longer follows Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qorwxFdN6r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

As is now customary with these sorts of things, a TikTok user, Stephanie Tleiji, laid out this timeline over the weekend and added her own commentary. “I think that Selena Gomez misspoke in this interview,” Tleiji says in the TikTok. “Where she says Taylor is her only friend in the industry, I think she was referring to, like, the singing industry because not only does she have Francia, who’s an actress who we thought was a very close friend but also Cara Delevingne seems like she’s one of Selena’s closest friends, and she also is in the acting industry.”

Gomez left a comment: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” —Selena Gomez on her Rolling Stone interview via TikTok pic.twitter.com/v73yPn9mul — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) November 6, 2022

For what it’s worth, Rolling Stone dedicated a passage to Gomez’s 30th birthday party from this summer and listed Raisa, Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo as some of the friends who were in attendance.

