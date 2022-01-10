Lately, it’s been all the rage for pop stars to launch beauty brands. Following the massive success of Robyn Fenty’s own Fenty Beauty, celebrities like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and even Ariana Grande have all stepped into the space in a major way. And though all of these pop stars might be working with great business teams to get the job done, none have been so effusive as Gomez, who recently took out a full page in the New York Times to let her team know that she appreciates them greatly.

“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community,” Gomez wrote. “None of it would have been possible without you. My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space. The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we’re not meant to look a certain way, and that we’re all unique and different and that’s something that should be celebrated. I knew when I founded the brand that we would need to win over skeptics who doubted our commitment to deliver great products with an authentic mission. But with all your hard work and dedication, I believe we have proven that we are building a brand that will deliver on our promise.”

She also noted that the brand has raised quite a bit of money for mental health resources via their Rare Impact Fund. “We donated $1.2M to 8 grantees. We also launched #MentalHealth101, a campaign to rally the philanthropic community around mental health in schools, raising 68,000 signatures and $400,000 in support. If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve.”

Read the letter in full below.