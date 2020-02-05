Selena Gomez Announces The Launch Of Her Own Makeup Line, Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is back in a big way, with her fantastic new album Rare, and a whole host of collaborations to go along with it. The latest is an announcement that she’ll be launching her own makeup line, Rare Beauty, this summer with Sephora.

Along with the news she shared a brief video on Instagram, explaining some about the launch. On Instagram she introduced it as an endeavor she’s spent the last two years working on:

And the video gives even more context. “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself,” Gomez says in the brief clip. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”

Given Selena’s massive following, it shouldn’t be surprising that over the course of a few hours, Rare Beauty has already racked up over one million followers on Instagram. Selena joins the likes of Rihanna and most recently Lady Gaga, in launching her own makeup company. Looks like we’ll have to wait a few more months to try it.