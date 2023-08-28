Selena Gomez’s new song “Single Soon” is about preparing for a breakup, so naturally, there’s been tons of speculation and theorizing about whether the song is inspired by one of Gomez’s famous exes. Some believe the track is about The Weeknd and the song’s opening verse certainly helps fuel that speculation: “Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? Yeah / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here.”

Gomez is putting all that to rest, though. Over the weekend, Hollywood Life shared an Instagram post that made note of the speculation about The Weeknd, and Gomez commented, “Couldn’t be more false.”

The Weeknd was on Gomez’s radar recently for a different reason: She caught wind of an AI-generated recording that made it sound like she was singing “Starboy.” She commented simply, “Scary.”

She also recently spoke about her classic hit “Who Says,” saying, “I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist. I cried — I remember I was with my mom — because I loved the song so much. […] And so maybe it just didn’t work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. So to be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”