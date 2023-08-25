Selena Gomez has been everywhere this summer. With a seductive verse on Rema’s “Calm Down” remix, as well as a scene-stealing role on Only Murders In The Building, not to mention her acclaimed makeup brand, Rare Beauty, Gomez is just about inescapable these days. Still, fans are thirsty for new music from Gomez. Though she is not quite finished with her third album on Interscope Records, which fans have codenamed “SG3,” She’s decided to share an end-of-summer treat.

Tonight (August 25), Gomez has shared her new single, “Single Soon.”

On “Single Soon,” Gomez is embracing the joy of a summer romance, however, she is ready to wrap things up as summer comes to an end.

“I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon ” sings Gomez on the song’s chorus.

In the accompanying video, Gomez is seen trying on new clothes, going out to dinner with friends, and singing karaoke.

While we’re not sure if “Single Soon” will appear on “SG3,” Gomez revealed in a Vanity Fair interview from February that the music she has on the way is more upbeat than her previous releases.

“If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” said Gomez. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

You can listen to “Single Soon” above.